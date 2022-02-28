EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,915 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $112.49 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

