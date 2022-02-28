EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

