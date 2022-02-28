EUNO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,301.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. EUNO has a market cap of $5.11 million and $7,301.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00284577 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,468,023,034 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

