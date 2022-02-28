Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.53. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,292 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

