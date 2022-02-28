Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total transaction of $1,523,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

Shares of FICO opened at $473.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

