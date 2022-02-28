Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

