Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $120.35 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

