Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.18. 155,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,563. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

