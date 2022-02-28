Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $14.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $423.97. 213,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $422.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.02.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

