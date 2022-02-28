Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New $425,000 Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.05% of BlackRock TCP Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 76.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.67. 1,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

