Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 135,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

