Financial Comparison: Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) vs. Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mestek and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mestek N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74%

This is a summary of current ratings for Mestek and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73

Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $79.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Mestek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Mestek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Mestek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mestek and Johnson Controls International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.94 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.74

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek.

Risk & Volatility

Mestek has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Mestek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mestek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mestek, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

