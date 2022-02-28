First Command Bank Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,304,164. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.