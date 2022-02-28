First Command Bank Invests $59,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

