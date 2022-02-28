First Command Bank Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Command Bank trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

CMA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.