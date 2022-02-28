First Command Bank Sells 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,368. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.05 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

