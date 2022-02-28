First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. 10,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,632. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.95.
About Scientific Games (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.