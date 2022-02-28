First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. 10,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,632. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.95.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.