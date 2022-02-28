First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $196,000 Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

