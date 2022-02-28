First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.01. 8,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.