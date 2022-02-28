First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,109 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Interface were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Interface by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,138,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Interface by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

