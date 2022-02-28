First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 286 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.42. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

