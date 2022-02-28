First National Financial (FN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

TSE:FN opened at C$44.44 on Monday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$39.19 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.64.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

