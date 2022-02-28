First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FSD stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

