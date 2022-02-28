FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,330 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.17% of FLEX LNG worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 515.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 105.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLNG stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

