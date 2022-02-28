Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,882 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,730,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

