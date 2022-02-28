Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.
FL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
