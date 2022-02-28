Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

FL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

