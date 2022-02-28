Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. 346,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

