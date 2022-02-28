Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $125.16. 12,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,659. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

