Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 1,221,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,926,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,887,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,274. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $33.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

