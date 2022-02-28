Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.17. 2,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,140. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

