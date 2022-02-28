Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,879. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

