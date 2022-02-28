Fortis Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,208. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

