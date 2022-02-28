Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.23. 3,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

