Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $59.39.

