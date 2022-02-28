Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 20.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

