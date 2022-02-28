Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.51. Frontline shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 55,621 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Frontline by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Frontline by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

