GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0880 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. GameCredits has a market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $32,944.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00264773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,826,375 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

