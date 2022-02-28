Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

