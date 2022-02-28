Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

NASDAQ FB opened at $210.48 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $572.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

