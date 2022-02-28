Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $266.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

