Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

