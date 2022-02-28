Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE G traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Genpact has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

