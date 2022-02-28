Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.34 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

About Gibson Energy (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.