Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $737,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.