GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. GoPro has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

