Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $21.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

