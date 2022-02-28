Grocery Outlet’s (GO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.