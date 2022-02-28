Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 268,331 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 193.77% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

