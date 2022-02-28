Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

