Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $2.74 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

